Wed, 20 Oct, 2021 - 08:46

Drunken man who 'lashed out' at gardaí fined

Drunken man who 'lashed out' at gardaí fined

Garda Carol O’Callaghan testified at Cork District Court that on July 2 she encountered the defendant, Bogdon Kregiel, lying on the ground outside St. Vincent’s hostel on Anglesea Terrace in Cork.

Liam Heylin

A drunken man lying on the footpath was abusive to gardaí who assisted him to his feet.

Garda Carol O’Callaghan testified at Cork District Court that on July 2 she encountered the defendant, Bogdon Kregiel, lying on the ground outside St. Vincent’s hostel on Anglesea Terrace in Cork.

Gardaí arrived shortly before 9.30 p.m. that evening to find that the accused man was unable to get up off the ground unaided due to his level of intoxication.

“When gardaí tried to assist him he lashed out with his hands and he was swearing at gardaí,” Garda O’Callaghan said.

Sergeant Gearóid Davis the defendant had four previous convictions for being drunk and a danger and one for being threatening and abusive.

Judge Olann Kelleher convicted and fined him €250 for engaging in threatening behaviour and €150 for being drunk and a danger.

More in this section

Laws to deal with scramblers to be strengthened Laws to deal with scramblers to be strengthened
Excavation uncovers skeletal remains of six individuals under former Cork pub  Excavation uncovers skeletal remains of six individuals under former Cork pub 
Gardaí examining CCTV following separate shooting incidents in Cork Gardaí examining CCTV following separate shooting incidents in Cork
cork court
Law and Justice concept. Mallet of the judge, books, scales of justice.

Man to be sentenced for calling another man a rat in an attempt to intimidate him in Cork courthouse

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 
How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service
Irish Business Design Challenge 2021 is now open for entries Irish Business Design Challenge 2021 is now open for entries

Latest

National News

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

summersoaplogosml

Called Droid, our next story is about a boy who designs a robot at UCC and chaos ensues. It was written by Margaret Gillies, from the MA in Creative Writing Programme at UCC.

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more