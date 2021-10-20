Drunken man who 'lashed out' at gardaí fined

A drunken man lying on the footpath was abusive to gardaí who assisted him to his feet.

Garda Carol O’Callaghan testified at Cork District Court that on July 2 she encountered the defendant, Bogdon Kregiel, lying on the ground outside St. Vincent’s hostel on Anglesea Terrace in Cork.

Gardaí arrived shortly before 9.30 p.m. that evening to find that the accused man was unable to get up off the ground unaided due to his level of intoxication.

“When gardaí tried to assist him he lashed out with his hands and he was swearing at gardaí,” Garda O’Callaghan said.

Sergeant Gearóid Davis the defendant had four previous convictions for being drunk and a danger and one for being threatening and abusive.

Judge Olann Kelleher convicted and fined him €250 for engaging in threatening behaviour and €150 for being drunk and a danger.