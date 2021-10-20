Wed, 20 Oct, 2021 - 07:31

Laws to deal with scramblers to be strengthened

Laws to deal with scramblers to be strengthened
Ann Murphy

LAWS are to be strengthened to deal with the dangerous and antisocial use of scramblers and quad bikes.

The laws will be incorporated in the Road Traffic and Roads Bill 2021, which has been published.

The legislation will also allow e-scooters to be allowed on public roads. They will be included in a new class of powered personal transporters.

Last month, The Echo revealed that a nine-year-old child was found using a scrambler bike in Cork city recently.

At a meeting of Cork City Joint Policing Committee, then Chief Superintendent Barry McPolin said that a number of scrambler bikes have been seized this year, and that a series of specialist checkpoints and patrols have taken place across the northside of the city in recent months.

He said that a nine-year-old child had been detected in recent weeks using a scrambler bike.

He confirmed to The Echo that the vehicle driven by the nine-year-old had been seized under Section 41 of the Road Traffic Act.

The Minister for Transport, Eamon Ryan, said: “I am very pleased today to be able to publish this important legislation, which I hope to introduce in the Dáil in the next few weeks. 

"We committed in the Programme for Government to resolving legal barriers to the use of e-scooters, as well as e-bikes, and this Bill will deliver on both of those commitments. 

"These proposals in the Bill should be seen as part of our wider efforts to encourage alternative forms of mobility, reduce our culture of reliance on the private car and open opportunities for active and healthy travel. 

"The BusConnects proposals in the Bill will contribute to the same goal by underpinning our investment in a much-improved public transport network. 

"This is a substantial Bill, which will address a number of other important matters. I believe it will represent a major improvement to our traffic and roads laws, with real benefits for the travelling public.”

Read More

Cork councillor announces resignation

More in this section

Excavation uncovers skeletal remains of six individuals under former Cork pub  Excavation uncovers skeletal remains of six individuals under former Cork pub 
Gardaí examining CCTV following separate shooting incidents in Cork Gardaí examining CCTV following separate shooting incidents in Cork
Builder given community service after pleading guilty to acquiring €3.3k of tools by deception Builder given community service after pleading guilty to acquiring €3.3k of tools by deception
politics
Law and Justice concept. Mallet of the judge, books, scales of justice.

Man to be sentenced for calling another man a rat in an attempt to intimidate him in Cork courthouse

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 
How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service
Irish Business Design Challenge 2021 is now open for entries Irish Business Design Challenge 2021 is now open for entries

Latest

National News

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

summersoaplogosml

Called Droid, our next story is about a boy who designs a robot at UCC and chaos ensues. It was written by Margaret Gillies, from the MA in Creative Writing Programme at UCC.

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more