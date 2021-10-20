Laws to deal with scramblers to be strengthened

LAWS are to be strengthened to deal with the dangerous and antisocial use of scramblers and quad bikes.

The laws will be incorporated in the Road Traffic and Roads Bill 2021, which has been published.

The legislation will also allow e-scooters to be allowed on public roads. They will be included in a new class of powered personal transporters.

Last month, The Echo revealed that a nine-year-old child was found using a scrambler bike in Cork city recently.

At a meeting of Cork City Joint Policing Committee, then Chief Superintendent Barry McPolin said that a number of scrambler bikes have been seized this year, and that a series of specialist checkpoints and patrols have taken place across the northside of the city in recent months.

He said that a nine-year-old child had been detected in recent weeks using a scrambler bike.

He confirmed to The Echo that the vehicle driven by the nine-year-old had been seized under Section 41 of the Road Traffic Act.

The Minister for Transport, Eamon Ryan, said: “I am very pleased today to be able to publish this important legislation, which I hope to introduce in the Dáil in the next few weeks.

"We committed in the Programme for Government to resolving legal barriers to the use of e-scooters, as well as e-bikes, and this Bill will deliver on both of those commitments.

"These proposals in the Bill should be seen as part of our wider efforts to encourage alternative forms of mobility, reduce our culture of reliance on the private car and open opportunities for active and healthy travel.

"The BusConnects proposals in the Bill will contribute to the same goal by underpinning our investment in a much-improved public transport network.

"This is a substantial Bill, which will address a number of other important matters. I believe it will represent a major improvement to our traffic and roads laws, with real benefits for the travelling public.”