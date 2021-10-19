Tue, 19 Oct, 2021 - 20:00

Gardaí examining CCTV following separate shooting incidents in Cork

The shootings occurred just 12 hours apart on Friday in Ballincollig and Blackpool. Pic; Larry Cummins

Ann Murphy

GARDAÍ investigating separate shootings in Cork are examining CCTV in a bid to progress the probes.

The shootings occurred just 12 hours apart on Friday in Ballincollig and Blackpool. They are not believed to be related.

Garda sources said the investigations could take some time, with CCTV footage being a key part of the probes.

The Ballincollig incident occurred in the Mill Range area of the town at 11.40am on Friday morning.

Gardaí say a firearm was “discharged” at the front of a house, causing damage to a front window.

A garda statement said: “No injuries have been reported. No arrests have been made. Investigations are ongoing.” 

An investigation is also continuing into the Blackpool shooting incident, in which a man was injured.

It occurred around midnight on Friday night. 

A 25-year-old man was taken to hospital for treatment for a gunshot wound to his upper body after the incident at O’Mahony Square.

A car was found burnt out in nearby Kilnap on the Old Mallow Road a short time after the shooting. Gardaí are investigating if the car is linked to the shooting.

No arrests have been made in relation to that incident. 

Forensics examinations have been carried out at both scenes.

