Wed, 20 Oct, 2021 - 07:00

Builder given community service after pleading guilty to acquiring €3.3k of tools by deception

The 27-year-old brought the full amount of compensation to Cork District Court to pay back to Cork Builders Providers. 
The 27-year-old also brought the full amount of compensation to Cork District Court to pay back to Cork Builders Providers, namely €3,357.

Liam Heylin

A builder contacted Cork Builders Providers pretending to be a representative of BAM indicating that a representative would collect over €3,000 worth of power-tools on account.

Now Dean Lewis of Ballyheeney, Clashmore, County Waterford, has pleaded guilty to acquiring the items by deception.

Sergeant Pat Lyons outlined the background to the crime.

The accused man first rang Cork Builders Providers to say that a BAM employee would call to the premises to collect various items.

Firstly, he collected a list of items, including drills and other tools.

Then he returned for a second load of items later the same day.

It was only the following day that BAM was in contact with Cork Builders Providers and it was established that the person claiming to be an employee of the company was not employed by them and was not authorised to pick up the property.

Dean Lewis admitted that on December 9 2020 at Cork Builders Providers he did dishonestly induce them to give him €3,357 worth of power tools by being falsely led to believe that he worked for a construction company that had an account with the store with the intention of making a gain for himself or another.

Pat Horan, defence solicitor, said the defendant had his own construction firm and could not go to Cork Builders Providers now as a result of the offence he had committed. Mr Horan suggested that the defendant was already being penalised for his actions.

Judge Kelleher said of the offence, “This was cleverly thought out and he went back a second time when he did not get everything he wanted.” 

The judge said the defendant could do 140 hours of community service, and that given the defendant’s skills he could be of benefit to the community.

