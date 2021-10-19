Cork Councillor announces resignation

A WELL known councillor extended gratitude to constituents and friends as he announced his departure from politics on social media.

Fine Gael councillor Liam O’Connor, who is located in the Carrigaline Municipal District, cited work duties as the reason behind his resignation.

Cllr Liam O'Connor and Betty O 'Riordan from Carrigaline Tidy Towns with Melvin Alexander from KWP Print & Design, Carrigaline.

Mr O'Connor took to Facebook to make the announcement and said:

"Following much consideration and thought, I have decided to hand in my resignation to Cork County Council and will be finishing as a Councillor on 31st October. I have thoroughly enjoyed the past number of years as a Councillor. However, due to full-time work commitments, I am unable to continue with the role at this time.

At the beginning of my term, I reduced my work, as a Scientist in Janseen - J&J, to a four-day week. Unfortunately, this was not enough to manage the council workload, along with meetings and additional duties."

He referenced both his constituents and colleagues in the post.

"I would like to take this opportunity to thank, most sincerely, everyone who supported me, particularly everyone who voted for me and those who helped me with the election campaign," he said. "Thank you to all in the Fine Gael party, my Council colleagues and the tremendous staff in County Hall for their continued support and assistance. It has been an honour and privilege to represent the Carrigaline Municipal District, and who knows, in the future it may be something that I could return to. We have great elected representation here in Carrigaline and I have enjoyed working with them all."

The Carrigaline man said he will continue to take an active role in the community.

"My replacement as a Councillor in the Carrigaline MD will be selected in a few weeks and I look forward to working with that individual, continuing to make Carrigaline a better place to live and work," he said. "I will continue to play an active role in the Fine Gael party and in the community, particularly with my work as Chairperson and volunteer with Carrigaline Tidy Towns; we have many great projects underway and many more planned for the future."