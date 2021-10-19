Tue, 19 Oct, 2021 - 12:07

Man charged with damaging roof tiles at a house in Cork 

He is charged with causing €1,000 worth of damage. 
The 49-year-old man was arrested at the weekend. 

A 49-year-old man was arrested at the weekend and charged with causing €1,000 worth of damage to roof tiles at house in Cork.

Detective Garda Michelle Quinn arrested Anthony Rutherford of 127 Lus Na Meala, Banduff, Cork, and charged him that on October 17 he damaged €1,000 worth of roof tiles at house at Fir Grove, Riverview Estate.

There was no objection to bail being granted to the accused.

Conditions of bail

However, Sergeant Pat Lyons sought bail conditions.

Rutherford is to return to Cork District Court on December 6. 

In the meantime he is to stay away from Riverview Estate and keep a curfew to be home every night at his home in Banduff between 11pm and 7am.

