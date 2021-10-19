Tue, 19 Oct, 2021 - 12:04

Man confesses to having 36k of cocaine in Cork town 

The charge can carry a minimum mandatory sentence of ten years unless there are exceptional circumstances.
Man confesses to having 36k of cocaine in Cork town 

He entered a signed plea of guilty to all charges against him at Cork District Court.

A 39-YEAR-OLD Ballincollig man confessed to having over €36,000 worth of cocaine for sale or supply in the town last November.

Alan O’Dwyer, of 144 Castlepark, Ballincollig, entered a signed plea of guilty to all charges against him at Cork District Court. 

Street value exceeding €13,000

The most serious charge brought against him by Detective Garda Patrick O’Sullivan was that at Westside retail park in Ballincollig on November 21, 2020, he had cocaine with a street value exceeding €13,000. That can carry a minimum mandatory sentence of ten years unless there are exceptional circumstances.

Eddie Burke, solicitor, said O’Dwyer was signing a plea of guilty to all the drugs charges.

Judge Olann Kelleher sent the case forward to Cork Circuit Criminal Court on October 27, on the application of Sergeant Pat Lyons.

More in this section

Man charged with damaging roof tiles at a house in Cork  Man charged with damaging roof tiles at a house in Cork 
Dozens of new jobs for Cork as offshore wind business announces expansion Dozens of new jobs for Cork as offshore wind business announces expansion
Detector dog sniffs out over €41,000 worth of illegal cigarettes after a search of two properties in Cork city Detector dog sniffs out over €41,000 worth of illegal cigarettes after a search of two properties in Cork city
cork courtballincollig
In pictures: Hollywood actor found his roots in Cork

In pictures: Hollywood actor found his roots in Cork

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 
How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service
Irish Business Design Challenge 2021 is now open for entries Irish Business Design Challenge 2021 is now open for entries

Latest

National News

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

summersoaplogosml

Called Droid, our next story is about a boy who designs a robot at UCC and chaos ensues. It was written by Margaret Gillies, from the MA in Creative Writing Programme at UCC.

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more