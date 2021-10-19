Man confesses to having 36k of cocaine in Cork town 

A 39-YEAR-OLD Ballincollig man confessed to having over €36,000 worth of cocaine for sale or supply in the town last November.

Alan O’Dwyer, of 144 Castlepark, Ballincollig, entered a signed plea of guilty to all charges against him at Cork District Court.

Street value exceeding €13,000

The most serious charge brought against him by Detective Garda Patrick O’Sullivan was that at Westside retail park in Ballincollig on November 21, 2020, he had cocaine with a street value exceeding €13,000. That can carry a minimum mandatory sentence of ten years unless there are exceptional circumstances.

Eddie Burke, solicitor, said O’Dwyer was signing a plea of guilty to all the drugs charges.

Judge Olann Kelleher sent the case forward to Cork Circuit Criminal Court on October 27, on the application of Sergeant Pat Lyons.