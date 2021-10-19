Man confesses to having 36k of cocaine in Cork town 

A 39-YEAR-OLD Ballincollig man confessed to having over €36,000 worth of cocaine for sale or supply in the town last November.
Alan O’Dwyer, of 144 Castlepark, Ballincollig, entered a signed plea of guilty to all charges against him at Cork District Court.
The most serious charge brought against him by Detective Garda Patrick O’Sullivan was that at Westside retail park in Ballincollig on November 21, 2020, he had cocaine with a street value exceeding €13,000. That can carry a minimum mandatory sentence of ten years unless there are exceptional circumstances.
Eddie Burke, solicitor, said O’Dwyer was signing a plea of guilty to all the drugs charges.
Judge Olann Kelleher sent the case forward to Cork Circuit Criminal Court on October 27, on the application of Sergeant Pat Lyons.