'This is a really critical time': Cork teachers say extra Covid protections needed 

The Into has called for the “immediate reintroduction” of public-health risk assessments, testing and contact tracing in primary schools.
The call comes amid increasing concern about case numbers and after a primary school in Wexford said it was sending children home until after the midterm break as 34 students tested positive for the virus.
The Into has also called for the start of the schools pilot scheme for antigen testing, and an urgent review of the age restriction on use of face coverings.
North Monastery Primary School principal Carl O’Brien said everybody wants to see schools continuing to stay open, but more support is needed.
“This is a really critical time. Between now and Christmas will tell a lot,” he said “I think that all parties should row in and support the boards of management of both primary and secondary schools to ensure that all supports that can be provided are given.