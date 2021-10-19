Tue, 19 Oct, 2021 - 07:00

No bail for man accused of holding a knife to taxi driver in Cork city 

Evidence emerged of the accused’s €100-a-day heroin addiction.
He allegedly threatened the taxi driver with a knife.

Liam Heylin

A CORK man allegedly held a knife to a taxi driver in an attempted robbery and now bail has been refused as evidence emerged of the accused’s €100-a-day heroin addiction.

William Cambridge, aged 32, is charged with attempted robbery of the driver on Wednesday, October 13.

Garda Keith Shire said Mr Cambridge was arrested at Mayfield Garda Station at 11.30am on Saturday, October 16. Before 2pm, he was charged with attempted robbery. He made no reply to the charge.

Garda Shire said gardaí were objecting to bail being granted to the accused. 

“This matter relates to an attempted robbery of a taxi driver at knifepoint. He allegedly threatened the driver with a knife. There is very strong evidence. The accused was captured on CCTV,” said Garda Shire.

“The driver picked up a fare at Sun Cabs in Mayfield where there is very high-quality CCTV. He was wearing very distinctive clothing. Later, at Assumption Rd, a male was seen on CCTV running from the direction of the taxi a short distance away and discarding a jacket worn during the incident.

Concerns about lifestyle 

“We are highly concerned about his very unstructured lifestyle at the moment. 

"He admits a very heavy heroin addiction at the moment. He began taking it eight months earlier and is using €100 worth per day. He would have difficulty remembering events and having control of his actions.

“He is not currently employed. He has no means of funding this habit. Gardaí believe he would commit crime to fund this habit,” said Garda Shire.

Frank Buttimer, solicitor, said the DPP would have to give directions in the case, which would take months, and that if Mr Cambridge failed to get bail, he would end up in jail throughout that period.

Waiting for drug rehabilitation 

Mr Cambridge who is formerly of Mangerton Close, The Glen, said he had been waiting to get on to a drug rehabilitation programme and was finally about to start on one today. The defendant’s mother said her son needed help.

Mr Cambridge said under cross-examination, “I am three days clean. My last smoke was eight o’clock on Friday night.”

Mr Buttimer said it was a case for a remand on bail with conditions. Sgt Lyons said it was a case for a remand in custody. Judge Olann Kelleher said: “This is a very serious charge. On top of that he has an addiction, which he accepts.”

The judge remanded Mr Cambridge in custody for a week and said he needs treatment in prison.

cork courtcork garda
