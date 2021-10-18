Mon, 18 Oct, 2021 - 21:01

Detector dog sniffs out over €41,000 worth of illegal cigarettes after a search of two properties in Cork city

Detector dog sniffs out over €41,000 worth of illegal cigarettes after a search of two properties in Cork city

Revenue officers seized 33,000 unstamped cigarettes and over 24 kgs of 'roll your own' tobacco, with a combined retail value of €41,800 in two properties in Cork city on Sunday, October 17.

REVENUE officers seized 33,000 unstamped cigarettes and over 24 kgs of 'roll your own' tobacco, with a combined retail value of €41,800 in Cork city on Sunday, October 17.

The illegal cigarettes branded ‘Richmond’ and ‘Nero’, and tobacco branded ‘Flandria’, were discovered with the assistance of detector dog Eva, following the search, under warrant, of two properties in Cork city as part of an intelligence-led operation.

Eva the Revenue detector dog.
Eva the Revenue detector dog.

The seizure represented a potential loss of €32,700 to the Exchequer.

A spokesperson for Revenue said: “Two men and two women, all Irish nationals, were questioned. Investigations are ongoing.

Revenue officers seized 33,000 unstamped cigarettes and over 24 kgs of 'roll your own' tobacco, with a combined retail value of €41,800 in Cork city on Sunday, October 17.
Revenue officers seized 33,000 unstamped cigarettes and over 24 kgs of 'roll your own' tobacco, with a combined retail value of €41,800 in Cork city on Sunday, October 17.

“This seizure is part of Revenue’s ongoing operations targeting the shadow economy and the supply and sale of illegal tobacco products. 

"If businesses or members of the public have any information regarding smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on freephone number 1800 295 295,” the spokesperson added.

Read More

Jail for Cork motorist who drove on footpath to avoid gardaí while banned from driving

More in this section

Law and justice concept Jury finds Cork man (41) guilty of raping sister over three-year period
Coronavirus - Tue Jul 7, 2020 Covid certificates and masks likely to remain in place after Friday
Jail for Cork motorist who drove on footpath to avoid gardaí while banned from driving Jail for Cork motorist who drove on footpath to avoid gardaí while banned from driving
cork crimerevenue
daa appoints Kevin Cullinane as Group Head of Communications

daa appoints Kevin Cullinane as Group Head of Communications

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 
How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service
Irish Business Design Challenge 2021 is now open for entries Irish Business Design Challenge 2021 is now open for entries

Latest

National News

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

summersoaplogosml

Called Droid, our next story is about a boy who designs a robot at UCC and chaos ensues. It was written by Margaret Gillies, from the MA in Creative Writing Programme at UCC.

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more