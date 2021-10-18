Detector dog sniffs out over €41,000 worth of illegal cigarettes after a search of two properties in Cork city

REVENUE officers seized 33,000 unstamped cigarettes and over 24 kgs of 'roll your own' tobacco, with a combined retail value of €41,800 in Cork city on Sunday, October 17.

The illegal cigarettes branded ‘Richmond’ and ‘Nero’, and tobacco branded ‘Flandria’, were discovered with the assistance of detector dog Eva, following the search, under warrant, of two properties in Cork city as part of an intelligence-led operation.

Eva the Revenue detector dog.

The seizure represented a potential loss of €32,700 to the Exchequer.

A spokesperson for Revenue said: “Two men and two women, all Irish nationals, were questioned. Investigations are ongoing.

“This seizure is part of Revenue’s ongoing operations targeting the shadow economy and the supply and sale of illegal tobacco products.

"If businesses or members of the public have any information regarding smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on freephone number 1800 295 295,” the spokesperson added.