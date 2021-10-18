Mon, 18 Oct, 2021 - 15:24

Gardaí investigating second Cork shooting

Gardaí investigating second Cork shooting

Gardaí are investigating shootings in Ballincollig and Blackpool

Ann Murphy

A SHOOTING in Ballincollig is under investigation.

The incident occurred in the Mill Range area of the town at 11.40am on Friday morning – 12 hours before a shooting in Blackpool. 

Gardai say they don’t believe there is any connection between the two incidents.

In the Ballincollig incident, gardaí say a firearm was “discharged” at the front of a house, causing damage to a front window.

A garda statement said: “No injuries have been reported. No arrests have been made. Investigations are ongoing.” 

An investigation is also continuing into the Blackpool shooting incident, in which a man was injured.

It occurred around midnight on Friday night. A 25-year-old man was taken to hospital for treatment for a gunshot wound to his upper body after the incident at O’Mahony Square.

A car was found burnt out in nearby Kilnap on the Old Mallow Road a short time after the shooting. 

Gardai are investigating if the car is linked to the shooting.

No arrests have been made in relation to that shooting.

Forensics examinations have been carried out at both scenes.

More in this section

Visiting restrictions reimposed at Bantry General Visiting restrictions reimposed at Bantry General
'Hit reset button,' public urged, as hospitals battle with surge in Covid cases 'Hit reset button,' public urged, as hospitals battle with surge in Covid cases
School stock 'Some kids will tell us they're starving': Staff in Cork primary school help ensure all children are fed
cork crimecork garda
Cork boy who had case raised in Dáil receives provisional date for scoliosis surgery

Cork boy who had case raised in Dáil receives provisional date for scoliosis surgery

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 
How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service
Irish Business Design Challenge 2021 is now open for entries Irish Business Design Challenge 2021 is now open for entries

Latest

National News

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

summersoaplogosml

Called Droid, our next story is about a boy who designs a robot at UCC and chaos ensues. It was written by Margaret Gillies, from the MA in Creative Writing Programme at UCC.

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more