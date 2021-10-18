Gardaí investigating second Cork shooting

A SHOOTING in Ballincollig is under investigation.

The incident occurred in the Mill Range area of the town at 11.40am on Friday morning – 12 hours before a shooting in Blackpool.

Gardai say they don’t believe there is any connection between the two incidents.

In the Ballincollig incident, gardaí say a firearm was “discharged” at the front of a house, causing damage to a front window.

A garda statement said: “No injuries have been reported. No arrests have been made. Investigations are ongoing.”

An investigation is also continuing into the Blackpool shooting incident, in which a man was injured.

It occurred around midnight on Friday night. A 25-year-old man was taken to hospital for treatment for a gunshot wound to his upper body after the incident at O’Mahony Square.

A car was found burnt out in nearby Kilnap on the Old Mallow Road a short time after the shooting.

Gardai are investigating if the car is linked to the shooting.

No arrests have been made in relation to that shooting.

Forensics examinations have been carried out at both scenes.