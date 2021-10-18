Visiting restrictions reimposed at Bantry General

Due to significant challenges, high volume of presentations to the hospitals Acute Medical Assessment Unit (AMAU) and increased infection control measures, Bantry General Hospital will be temporarily suspending hospital visiting effective immediately.

This does not affect St. Josephs Residential Unit, which is located on the hospital grounds.

Visiting will only be allowed in exceptional circumstances such as:

End Of Life non-Covid-19 patient - Only two nominated relatives only;

End Of Life Covid-19 patient – Only one nominated relative utilising correct PPE/hand hygiene/IPC advice etc.;

Critically ill patient - Only two nominated Relatives only;

One parent only will be allowed with children attending the hospital’s Local Injury Unit (LIU) at any time.

Children should not visit the hospital.

Hospital management have requested that, where appropriate, the public contact their GP in the first instance, and explore all other options available to them, including the Local Injury Unit (LIU), GP or Southdoc out of hours service in the first instance.

All appropriate infection control precautions are being followed to minimise the risk of spreading infection among staff and patients.

The situation will be reviewed on an ongoing basis and any changes will be advised.