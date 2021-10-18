Mon, 18 Oct, 2021 - 07:24

40 new jobs announced at Cork's Penrose Dock

40 new jobs announced at Cork's Penrose Dock

Co-founders of ASPIRA Pat Lucey and Colum Horgan with An Taoiseach Micheál Martin TD and Leo Clancy, CEO Enterprise Ireland at the announcement of the creation of 40 new high-level jobs at the official opening of the new Aspira headquarters in Penrose Dock, Cork is An Taoiseach Micheál Martin with (l-r) Aspira CEO Pat Lucey and Aspira COO Colum Horgan and Enterprise Ireland CEO Leo Clancy. PIC Darragh Kane

Roisin Burke

Forty new jobs were announced by a tech company that has opened its new headquarters at Penrose Dock in the city.

The new high level jobs with Aspira, the Irish-owned international consulting and technology business, are due to be rolled out over the next 18 months, with the positions to include opportunities for project managers, business analysts and technology professionals. 

A number of the roles created will be reserved for new graduates,

The company also announced its intention to open a Portuguese office in November, to enhance delivery capability in response to increased sales activity in mainland Europe.

Aspira has experienced accelerated growth, doubling in size every three years, due to an increased demand for technology expertise in both the private and public sector, including pharmaceuticals, banking, energy, utilities and e-commerce.

Speaking at the Aspira head office, An Taoiseach Micheál Martin said: “An Irish-owned business, Aspira has enjoyed sustained growth both at home and internationally. The opening of their new head office in this landmark building, and creation of 40 new high quality roles, is testament to the ambition and vision of the company. I look forward to their continued successes.” 

 Commenting on the recent developments at the company, Aspira CEO, Pat Lucey said: “This is an incredibly exciting time for the company and we look forward to welcoming our new hires to Aspira over the coming months. Many organisations are now reigniting and accelerating the deployment of major technology projects that may have been delayed due to the pandemic. The creation of these new roles will further strengthen our capabilities to deliver these large-scale innovative projects. We are also looking forward to expanding our international team with more roles to be created at our Portuguese office in the future.” 

Co-Founders of ASPIRA Pat Lucey and Colum Horgan with An Taoiseach Micheál Martin TD at the announcement of the creation of 40 new high-level jobs at the official opening of the new Aspira headquarters in Penrose Dock, Cork is An Taoiseach Micheál Martin with (l-r) Aspira CEO Pat Lucey and Aspira COO Colum Horgan and Enterprise Ireland CEO Leo Clancy. PIC: Darragh Kane
Co-Founders of ASPIRA Pat Lucey and Colum Horgan with An Taoiseach Micheál Martin TD at the announcement of the creation of 40 new high-level jobs at the official opening of the new Aspira headquarters in Penrose Dock, Cork is An Taoiseach Micheál Martin with (l-r) Aspira CEO Pat Lucey and Aspira COO Colum Horgan and Enterprise Ireland CEO Leo Clancy. PIC: Darragh Kane

 This latest announcement comes following the company’s 2020 expansion, which saw the opening of its Asia-Pacific regional headquarters in Malaysia and the expansion of its mainland European operations with the opening of its second office in The Netherlands.

An Enterprise Ireland client, Aspira was established in 2007 and currently employs 160 people. The company caters for a diverse, international client base, including leading players in the IT, financial services, pharma/med devices, healthcare and energy sectors.

Enterprise Ireland CEO Leo Clancy commented: “Enterprise Ireland has worked closely with Aspira over a number of years both in Ireland and overseas in supporting the company’s growth plan to become a market leader in the provision of IT consulting services.

"It is exciting to see this highly innovative company go from strength-to-strength with the opening of its new state of the art office headquarters and the announcement of the creation of new jobs here in Cork. 

Enterprise Ireland looks forward to continuing to work with Aspira as it increases scale and further expands its global market reach in delivering on its ambitious growth plan.”

More in this section

Celebs Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello loving their trip to Cork Celebs Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello loving their trip to Cork
Beer In Amsterdam 37 Cork pubs have closed since the beginning of Covid pandemic
Pics: Hundreds attend march to protest proposed closure of east Cork mental health facility Pics: Hundreds attend march to protest proposed closure of east Cork mental health facility
cork jobs
Cork City Centre, Mahon & Northside deemed littered in IBAL survey; Fermoy 'cleaner than European norms'

Cork City Centre, Mahon & Northside deemed littered in IBAL survey; Fermoy 'cleaner than European norms'

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Irish Business Design Challenge 2021 is now open for entries Irish Business Design Challenge 2021 is now open for entries
A never-ending journey; Ireland's most sustainable shopping centre A never-ending journey; Ireland's most sustainable shopping centre
Community Week: A snapshot of what university and people can do together Community Week: A snapshot of what university and people can do together

Latest

National News

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

summersoaplogosml

Called Droid, our next story is about a boy who designs a robot at UCC and chaos ensues. It was written by Margaret Gillies, from the MA in Creative Writing Programme at UCC.

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more