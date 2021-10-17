Sun, 17 Oct, 2021 - 16:28

Lotto prize of €250,000 won in Cork on Saturday 

Lotto prize of €250,000 won in Cork on Saturday 

Over 235,000 players won prizes in the draw and someone in Cork managed to swipe a top prize.

Roisin Burke

A QUARTER of a million euros was won on a Lotto ticket bought in Cork for Saturday night’s draw.

Over 235,000 players won prizes in the draw and someone in Cork managed to swipe a top prize.

The ticket was sold in Ballinaspittle at the Centra store in the centre of Ballinspittle village and the player won the money in Saturday’s Lotto Plus 2 draw.

The Cork ticket was one of four big wins across the country with another €250,000 won in Dublin and two tickets, one sold in Cavan and one sold in Kildare, will share the prize fund of €1,281,718 for the Match 5 + Bonus prize, claiming €640,859 each.

As there were no additional funds added to last night’s astonishing jackpot, an extra €1m + was distributed to the Match 5 + Bonus prize.

Next Wednesday, Ireland’s largest ever Lotto jackpot remains up for grabs as there was no outright winner of the record €19.06 million jackpot in Saturday night’s draw.

  • The winning numbers for Saturday night’s Lotto draw were: 01, 07, 20, 21, 24, 44 and the bonus was 19.
  • The winning numbers in last night’s Lotto Plus 2 draw were: 01, 03, 05, 24, 25, 39 and the bonus was 06.

The four biggest winning ticket holders from last night’s Lotto draws are advised to sign the back of their tickets and keep them safe. 

They should contact the National Lottery prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie and arrangements will be made for them to claim their prizes.

Read More

Cork City welcomes new cocktail bar Sketch

More in this section

Pics: Hundreds attend march to protest proposed closure of east Cork mental health facility Pics: Hundreds attend march to protest proposed closure of east Cork mental health facility
Government not contemplating going backwards on Covid restrictions – Taoiseach Government not contemplating going backwards on Covid restrictions – Taoiseach
'Difficult winter’ ahead as levels of coronavirus transmission remain high,' says HSE official 'Difficult winter’ ahead as levels of coronavirus transmission remain high,' says HSE official
corklotto
Beer In Amsterdam

37 Cork pubs have closed since the beginning of Covid pandemic

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Irish Business Design Challenge 2021 is now open for entries Irish Business Design Challenge 2021 is now open for entries
A never-ending journey; Ireland's most sustainable shopping centre A never-ending journey; Ireland's most sustainable shopping centre
Community Week: A snapshot of what university and people can do together Community Week: A snapshot of what university and people can do together

Latest

National News

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

summersoaplogosml

Called Droid, our next story is about a boy who designs a robot at UCC and chaos ensues. It was written by Margaret Gillies, from the MA in Creative Writing Programme at UCC.

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more