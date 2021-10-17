Lotto prize of €250,000 won in Cork on Saturday 

A QUARTER of a million euros was won on a Lotto ticket bought in Cork for Saturday night’s draw.

Over 235,000 players won prizes in the draw and someone in Cork managed to swipe a top prize.

The ticket was sold in Ballinaspittle at the Centra store in the centre of Ballinspittle village and the player won the money in Saturday’s Lotto Plus 2 draw.

The Cork ticket was one of four big wins across the country with another €250,000 won in Dublin and two tickets, one sold in Cavan and one sold in Kildare, will share the prize fund of €1,281,718 for the Match 5 + Bonus prize, claiming €640,859 each.

As there were no additional funds added to last night’s astonishing jackpot, an extra €1m + was distributed to the Match 5 + Bonus prize.

Next Wednesday, Ireland’s largest ever Lotto jackpot remains up for grabs as there was no outright winner of the record €19.06 million jackpot in Saturday night’s draw.

The winning numbers for Saturday night’s Lotto draw were: 01, 07, 20, 21, 24, 44 and the bonus was 19.

The winning numbers in last night’s Lotto Plus 2 draw were: 01, 03, 05, 24, 25, 39 and the bonus was 06.

The four biggest winning ticket holders from last night’s Lotto draws are advised to sign the back of their tickets and keep them safe.

They should contact the National Lottery prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie and arrangements will be made for them to claim their prizes.