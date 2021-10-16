Sat, 16 Oct, 2021 - 14:42

Covid-19 latest: 2,180 new cases reported 

Last night 39 people with Covid-19 were being cared for at hospitals in Cork. 

Mary Corcoran

Health authorities have today reported that 2,180 new cases of Covid-19 have been notified to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre.

As of 8am today, 406 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised of which 71 are in ICU.

According to the latest HSE figures, last night 39 people with Covid-19 were being cared for at hospitals in Cork- 30 people at the Cork University Hospital and nine people at the Mercy University Hospital.

Ten people with the virus were being treated at ICUs in the city.

Meanwhile, the latest weekly report from the HPSC shows 969 cases of the virus were reported in Cork in the week to October 11, accounting for around 10 per cent of all cases reported nationally.

The median age of cases in Cork was 39.

Two walk-in Covid-19 vaccine clinics to take place in Cork

