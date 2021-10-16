'I keep giving him chances but he is not taking them': Man who was threatening and abusive in Cork is jailed 

A young man who was threatening and abusive at Deermount in Cork was jailed for two months.

Ross O’Keeffe, 28, of St. Vincent’s hostel, Anglesea Terrace, Cork, pleaded with Judge Olann Kelleher not to jail him saying, “I am starting a job on Monday.”

The judge said he have given the young man chances before but he had not taken them.

Diarmuid Kelleher solicitor said of O’Keeffe, “To add to his woes he got his nose broken (last week). He is going to have a permanent mark because his nose is now twisted.”

The public order incident at Deermount occurred on April 15 last year.

More recently, on September 24 this year he was involved in a similar incident at South Mall, Cork.

“I keep giving him chances but he is not taking them,” the judge said at Cork District Court.