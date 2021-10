A NEW art exhibition, which features 30 paintings and drawings by Bantry-based artist Catherine Weld, is set to open at Cork County Council’s Library HQ Gallery.

The solo collection, called ‘Fragile Island’, explores the beauty and fragility of the natural world. It will run for four weeks from Friday, October 29 to Friday, November 26.

The artist will also host a free two-hour workshop in the gallery on Wednesday, November 17 in conjunction with the exhibition.

‘Fragile Island’ will be officially opened by art consultant and curator Catherine Hammond at 6pm on Friday, October 29.

Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr. Gillian Coughlan congratulated artist Catherine Weld on her forthcoming exhibition: “County Cork has long been a home and source of inspiration for visual artists. Catherine’s paintings and drawings seem abstract at first but speak of the uniqueness of our landscape which will be familiar to many.

“The Library HQ Gallery is a wonderful space and is part of Cork County Council’s commitment to supporting artists. I hope that visitors to the library will take the time to stop and enjoy Catherine’s work over the coming weeks. We are also delighted to have Catherine host a workshop in the gallery; it will be the gallery’s first in-person workshop in a very long time,” she added.

Catherine Weld says that anything that sparks her interest can become a subject: “I find that inspiration comes from the most delicate flower to extraordinary formations of rock, to the painful stumps of felled trees. For me, inspiration comes also from sounds, touch, and the sensations of weather, light or atmosphere and I record them using pencils, charcoal and even lumps of earth and the sap of plants.

“My drawings and paintings explore the complex and beautiful but fragile and vulnerable natural world, as it comes under increasing threat from changes in climate and the ravages inflicted on it by humanity,” she added.

The LHQ gallery is located at the County Library Headquarters building next to Cork County Hall. Its accessible exhibition facility is available to emerging and established artists, community arts groups, and others.