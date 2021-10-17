'This must be a record for Cork District Court': Man receives 37th conviction for same offence 

A 34-year-old man querying a court summons got so annoyed with a sergeant at the public office of a garda station that he banged the Perspex screen at the counter area.

Now John Long has been jailed for two months for engaging in threatening behaviour.

Judge Olann Kelleher said this was the 37th conviction that John Long had for the same offence.

“This must be a record for Cork District Court,” Judge Kelleher said in respect of the breaches of Section 6 of the Criminal Justice (Public Order) Act.

Sergeant Pat Lyons outlined the background to the latest incident when the defendant turned up at Anglesea Street garda station.

He said he had a query about a summons but quickly became threatening about the matter.

“He punched the screen when he was not satisfied with the answer he was getting,” Sgt. Lyons said.

While he was in the garda station, Long said to Sergeant Brendan Corry, “If you put your hands on me you will know all about it. We will see what happens.”

Michael Quinlan, defence solicitor, said the defendant was working with a key worker at Cork Simon Community and now living in an apartment organised by the service and doing well.

“He was dealing with Sergeant Corry. He had a query about a summons. He could not understand what Sgt. Corry was saying and he became agitated with him. I think they were both frustrated with one another,” Mr Quinlan said.

Judge Kelleher said, “Mr Long is the one with 36 previous convictions for Section 6 – not Sgt. Corry.”

Sentencing John Long to the two-month jail term, Judge Kelleher said this latest incident occurred only one month ago.