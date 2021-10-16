Sat, 16 Oct, 2021 - 10:08

Man seriously injured in incident in Cork city

An investigation is underway following the incident in Cork city overnight. Picture Denis Minihane.

An investigation is underway after a man was seriously injured in an incident in Cork city overnight. 

Gardaí say they are investigating a discharge of a firearm that occurred in the Blackpool area at around midnight. 

A man in his 20s was taken to hospital where he received treatment for his injuries which have been described as serious. 

In a statement, a garda spokesperson said: "Gardaí are investigating a discharge of a firearm which occurred in the Blackpool area of Co.Cork today, 16th October 2021.

"Gardaí were alerted to the incident shortly after midnight.

"A man, aged in his 20s, later went to a Cork hospital where he received treatment for injuries which are serious but not believed to be life-threatening."

No arrests have been made and gardaí say their investigations are ongoing. 

'Significant removal of restrictions' likely on October 22, says Coveney

Taoiseach honours CUMH staff at new facility opening

Taoiseach honours CUMH staff at new facility opening

