Man claimed baseball bat was for his own protection

A Lithuanian van driver carrying bags of second-hand clothing was caught with a 50-centimeter miniature baseball bat which he claimed to have for his own protection.

Judge Olann Kelleher fined Tomas Daunys of Coolbawn Court, Midleton, County Cork, €750 for being in possession of the weapon.

The judge warned at Cork District Court, “Next time he will be in jail if he has it.”

Defence solicitor, Michael Quinlan, said the delivery driver accused had no reason for having the bat.

Sergeant Pat Lyons said in a general comment that some “companies trading in recycled clothing tended to have disputes with rival companies.”

Sgt. Lyons said the driver came to the attention of gardaí at Churchyard Lane in Blackrock on July 30 2020.

The evidence was that the driver became nervous when gardaí approached so a search was carried out and the item was located in the pocket of the driver’s side door.

The 34-year-old said it was for his own protection.