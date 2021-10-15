Fri, 15 Oct, 2021 - 17:00

Man who admitted engaging in threatening or abusive behaviour at M8 toll plaza given community service 

Man who admitted engaging in threatening or abusive behaviour at M8 toll plaza given community service 

The man pleaded guilty at Cork District Court to the public order offence of engaging in threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour creating a risk of a breach of the peace.

Liam Heylin

A 47-year-old man who admitted engaging in threatening or abusive behaviour outside a kiosk of the M8 toll plaza in Cork has been ordered to do 150 hours of community service.

Sergeant Gearóid Davis outlined the background to the incident involving Caoimheann O’Faolain of Tegan Court, Mucklagh, Tullamore, County Offally.

He pleaded guilty at Cork District Court to the public order offence of engaging in threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour creating a risk of a breach of the peace.

Sgt. Davis said, “On January 10 2020 as a result of a call to Fermoy garda station gardaí went to the toll plaza on the M8 at Watergrasshill, County Cork, shortly before 6 p.m..

“One of the supervisors told gardaí that a motorist was refusing to pay the toll and was aggressive towards her.

“She said the man approached her window at the toll booth and had a stack of unpaid toll bills and asked for another one.

“She said she had to get a supervisor. He complained they should have a card machine and he began shouting at her saying he did not like her attitude.” 

The defendant said at the scene, “That’s what all this about. I have loads of these. I don’t have to pay.” 

Judge Olann Kelleher asked if there were some underlying issues for the defendant.

Defence solicitor, Emma Leahy, said there were no such issues. She said the accused had been in employment recently but was the victim of a very serious assault which caused him to leave London where he had been based.

In relation to the incident at the toll Ms Leahy said, “Things got heated very quickly, he lost his temper.” 

Judge Olann Kelleher said the defendant could do 150 hours of community service instead of three months in prison. He had three previous convictions for engaging in threatening behaviour.

More in this section

Irish Water warns of disrupted water services for some city areas  Irish Water warns of disrupted water services for some city areas 
Four Cork Local Electoral Areas reporting Covid-19 incidence above the national average for rates Four Cork Local Electoral Areas reporting Covid-19 incidence above the national average for rates
Visiting hours suspended at Cork hospital Visiting hours suspended at Cork hospital
cork court
Cork Airport issue update on runway project 

Cork Airport issue update on runway project 

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Irish Business Design Challenge 2021 is now open for entries Irish Business Design Challenge 2021 is now open for entries
A never-ending journey; Ireland's most sustainable shopping centre A never-ending journey; Ireland's most sustainable shopping centre
Community Week: A snapshot of what university and people can do together Community Week: A snapshot of what university and people can do together

Latest

National News

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

summersoaplogosml

Called Droid, our next story is about a boy who designs a robot at UCC and chaos ensues. It was written by Margaret Gillies, from the MA in Creative Writing Programme at UCC.

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more