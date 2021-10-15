Man who admitted engaging in threatening or abusive behaviour at M8 toll plaza given community service 

A 47-year-old man who admitted engaging in threatening or abusive behaviour outside a kiosk of the M8 toll plaza in Cork has been ordered to do 150 hours of community service.

Sergeant Gearóid Davis outlined the background to the incident involving Caoimheann O’Faolain of Tegan Court, Mucklagh, Tullamore, County Offally.

He pleaded guilty at Cork District Court to the public order offence of engaging in threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour creating a risk of a breach of the peace.

Sgt. Davis said, “On January 10 2020 as a result of a call to Fermoy garda station gardaí went to the toll plaza on the M8 at Watergrasshill, County Cork, shortly before 6 p.m..

“One of the supervisors told gardaí that a motorist was refusing to pay the toll and was aggressive towards her.

“She said the man approached her window at the toll booth and had a stack of unpaid toll bills and asked for another one.

“She said she had to get a supervisor. He complained they should have a card machine and he began shouting at her saying he did not like her attitude.”

The defendant said at the scene, “That’s what all this about. I have loads of these. I don’t have to pay.”

Judge Olann Kelleher asked if there were some underlying issues for the defendant.

Defence solicitor, Emma Leahy, said there were no such issues. She said the accused had been in employment recently but was the victim of a very serious assault which caused him to leave London where he had been based.

In relation to the incident at the toll Ms Leahy said, “Things got heated very quickly, he lost his temper.”

Judge Olann Kelleher said the defendant could do 150 hours of community service instead of three months in prison. He had three previous convictions for engaging in threatening behaviour.