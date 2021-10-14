Thu, 14 Oct, 2021 - 21:50

Páirc Uí Chaoimh lodges appeal to An Bord Pleanála following recent planning refusal for redevelopment

Páirc Uí Chaoimh lodges appeal to An Bord Pleanála following recent planning refusal for redevelopment

The board of Páirc Uí Chaoimh has lodged an appeal with An Bord Pleanála challenging Cork City Council’s recent decision to refuse planning permission for changes to the stadium and its exterior.

John Bohane

The board of Páirc Uí Chaoimh has lodged an appeal with An Bord Pleanála challenging Cork City Council’s recent decision to refuse planning permission for changes to the stadium and its exterior.

A spokesperson for the Cork County Board told The Echo:

“The board of Páirc Uí Chaoimh Stadium can confirm that it has lodged an appeal with An Bord Pleanála following the recent decision of Cork City Council regarding development at the stadium.” 

The statement added: 

“Out of respect for the process, the board will not be making any further comment at this time.” 

The plans submitted to the local authority in July included a new GAA museum and visitor experience centre, including a cafe at ground-floor level. 

There are also plans for interior changes to enhance the stadium’s attractiveness as a conference venue together with new entrances and a car park off Monahan Road.

Also included in the proposed changes are significant new landscaping and tree planting, car and bus pick-up and drop-off points, a new setdown area at the main entrance, a new drop-off point at the main entrance, and a new bicycle parking station on the Monahan Rd/Park Avenue junction.

Cork GAA spent around €100 million on the redevelopment of Páirc Uí Chaoimh during a major redevelopment of the stadium in 2017.

Read More

John Cleary joins Keith Ricken as new Cork football coach

More in this section

CC COVID BRIEIFNG Leaving home with Covid symptoms 'should be as unacceptable as drink-driving'
Rise in Covid-19 deaths reported in Cork Rise in Covid-19 deaths reported in Cork
Funeral arrangements for the late Fr Galvin announced Funeral arrangements for the late Fr Galvin announced
#cork gaaplanningcork city council
Gavel, scales of justice and law books

Drunken man began removing clothes and urged gardaí to search him for drugs

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

A never-ending journey; Ireland's most sustainable shopping centre A never-ending journey; Ireland's most sustainable shopping centre
Community Week: A snapshot of what university and people can do together Community Week: A snapshot of what university and people can do together
Express care clinic offers alternative to A & E departments Express care clinic offers alternative to A & E departments

Latest

National News

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

summersoaplogosml

Called Droid, our next story is about a boy who designs a robot at UCC and chaos ensues. It was written by Margaret Gillies, from the MA in Creative Writing Programme at UCC.

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more