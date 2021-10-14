Páirc Uí Chaoimh lodges appeal to An Bord Pleanála following recent planning refusal for redevelopment

The board of Páirc Uí Chaoimh has lodged an appeal with An Bord Pleanála challenging Cork City Council’s recent decision to refuse planning permission for changes to the stadium and its exterior.

A spokesperson for the Cork County Board told The Echo:

“The board of Páirc Uí Chaoimh Stadium can confirm that it has lodged an appeal with An Bord Pleanála following the recent decision of Cork City Council regarding development at the stadium.”

The statement added:

“Out of respect for the process, the board will not be making any further comment at this time.”

The plans submitted to the local authority in July included a new GAA museum and visitor experience centre, including a cafe at ground-floor level.

There are also plans for interior changes to enhance the stadium’s attractiveness as a conference venue together with new entrances and a car park off Monahan Road.

Also included in the proposed changes are significant new landscaping and tree planting, car and bus pick-up and drop-off points, a new setdown area at the main entrance, a new drop-off point at the main entrance, and a new bicycle parking station on the Monahan Rd/Park Avenue junction.

Cork GAA spent around €100 million on the redevelopment of Páirc Uí Chaoimh during a major redevelopment of the stadium in 2017.