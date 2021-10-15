Fri, 15 Oct, 2021 - 07:00

Man caught with knife 'for protection' ordered to do community service

Man caught with knife 'for protection' ordered to do community service

24-year-old Colin Costello of 83 Fr Dominic Road, Ballyphehane, Cork, pleaded guilty to the offence at Cork District Court. Picture: iStock

Liam Heylin

A young man caught carrying a knife “for his own protection” was ordered to do 150 hours of community service.

24-year-old Colin Costello of 83 Fr Dominic Road, Ballyphehane, Cork, pleaded guilty to the offence at Cork District Court.

Sergeant John Kelleher said that on February 25 at Evergreen Road, Turner’s Cross, Cork, Garda Emer McCarthy got a strong smell of cannabis from him and indicated that she was going to carry out a drugs search.

Sgt. Kelleher said that in this search a knife was located on the defendant’s person.

Colin Costello told the gardaí he had it for his own protection.

Defence solicitor Eddie Burke said the young man was presently in employment and living at home.

In terms of carrying a knife, Mr Burke said gardaí in Togher would have been aware of why the accused might have felt under threat at that time.

Judge Olann Kelleher imposed a sentence of four months but said that the accused could do 150 hours of community service instead of doing that.

The judge warned him, “If you don’t do the work the four months kicks in immediately. You will be putting yourself in jail.”

More in this section

Gavel, scales of justice and law books Drunken man began removing clothes and urged gardaí to search him for drugs
CC COVID BRIEIFNG Leaving home with Covid symptoms 'should be as unacceptable as drink-driving'
Rise in Covid-19 deaths reported in Cork Rise in Covid-19 deaths reported in Cork
cork court
Páirc Uí Chaoimh lodges appeal to An Bord Pleanála following recent planning refusal for redevelopment

Páirc Uí Chaoimh lodges appeal to An Bord Pleanála following recent planning refusal for redevelopment

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Irish Business Design Challenge 2021 is now open for entries Irish Business Design Challenge 2021 is now open for entries
A never-ending journey; Ireland's most sustainable shopping centre A never-ending journey; Ireland's most sustainable shopping centre
Community Week: A snapshot of what university and people can do together Community Week: A snapshot of what university and people can do together

Latest

National News

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

summersoaplogosml

Called Droid, our next story is about a boy who designs a robot at UCC and chaos ensues. It was written by Margaret Gillies, from the MA in Creative Writing Programme at UCC.

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more