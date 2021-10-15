Man caught with knife 'for protection' ordered to do community service

A young man caught carrying a knife “for his own protection” was ordered to do 150 hours of community service.

24-year-old Colin Costello of 83 Fr Dominic Road, Ballyphehane, Cork, pleaded guilty to the offence at Cork District Court.

Sergeant John Kelleher said that on February 25 at Evergreen Road, Turner’s Cross, Cork, Garda Emer McCarthy got a strong smell of cannabis from him and indicated that she was going to carry out a drugs search.

Sgt. Kelleher said that in this search a knife was located on the defendant’s person.

Colin Costello told the gardaí he had it for his own protection.

Defence solicitor Eddie Burke said the young man was presently in employment and living at home.

In terms of carrying a knife, Mr Burke said gardaí in Togher would have been aware of why the accused might have felt under threat at that time.

Judge Olann Kelleher imposed a sentence of four months but said that the accused could do 150 hours of community service instead of doing that.

The judge warned him, “If you don’t do the work the four months kicks in immediately. You will be putting yourself in jail.”