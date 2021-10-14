Thu, 14 Oct, 2021 - 19:17

Drunken man began removing clothes and urged gardaí to search him for drugs

Drunken man began removing clothes and urged gardaí to search him for drugs

Sergeant John Kelleher said children were playing in Douglas community park on May 30 2021 when 25-year-old Kristian Kiely began to remove clothing. Picture: iStock

Liam Heylin

A drunken man in a community park began to remove items of clothing as he urged gardaí to search him for drugs.

Sergeant John Kelleher said children were playing in Douglas community park on May 30 2021 when 25-year-old Kristian Kiely began to remove clothing.

The young man was shouting at Garda Aoife Walsh that he wanted to be searched for drugs.

Defence solicitor Joseph Cuddigan clarified in relation to Kristian Kiely, “He did not remove his trousers.” 

Sgt. Kelleher said the accused man had to be handcuffed and resisted arrest throughout the matter.

He was later charged with being drunk and a source or danger to himself or others and engaging in threatening behaviour.

The young man had a previous conviction for each of those charges. He also had four convictions for assault.

Mr Cuddigan said on behalf of Kristian Kiely of Dun Eoin Brook, Ballinrea, Carrigaline, County Cork, “He wishes to apologise, in particular for his behaviour towards Garda Walsh.

“He has profound alcohol difficulties. He is attending AA meetings and he is trying to get into Bruree. He is working.

“When I went through the pressé of the evidence with him he was quite taken aback.” 

Judge Olann Kelleher said the accused could do 200 hours of community service to avoid a three-month prison sentence.

The judge also fined him €300 for being drunk and a danger.

More in this section

Rise in Covid-19 deaths reported in Cork Rise in Covid-19 deaths reported in Cork
Fears older peoples' health would suffer due to cocooning realised Fears older peoples' health would suffer due to cocooning realised
Law and Justice concept. Mallet of the judge, books, scales of justice. Teen charged with attempted armed robbery of popular Cork seaside shop to apply for bail
cork court
CC COVID BRIEIFNG

Leaving home with Covid symptoms 'should be as unacceptable as drink-driving'

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

A never-ending journey; Ireland's most sustainable shopping centre A never-ending journey; Ireland's most sustainable shopping centre
Community Week: A snapshot of what university and people can do together Community Week: A snapshot of what university and people can do together
Express care clinic offers alternative to A & E departments Express care clinic offers alternative to A & E departments

Latest

National News

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

summersoaplogosml

Called Droid, our next story is about a boy who designs a robot at UCC and chaos ensues. It was written by Margaret Gillies, from the MA in Creative Writing Programme at UCC.

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more