Drunken man began removing clothes and urged gardaí to search him for drugs

A drunken man in a community park began to remove items of clothing as he urged gardaí to search him for drugs.

Sergeant John Kelleher said children were playing in Douglas community park on May 30 2021 when 25-year-old Kristian Kiely began to remove clothing.

The young man was shouting at Garda Aoife Walsh that he wanted to be searched for drugs.

Defence solicitor Joseph Cuddigan clarified in relation to Kristian Kiely, “He did not remove his trousers.”

Sgt. Kelleher said the accused man had to be handcuffed and resisted arrest throughout the matter.

He was later charged with being drunk and a source or danger to himself or others and engaging in threatening behaviour.

The young man had a previous conviction for each of those charges. He also had four convictions for assault.

Mr Cuddigan said on behalf of Kristian Kiely of Dun Eoin Brook, Ballinrea, Carrigaline, County Cork, “He wishes to apologise, in particular for his behaviour towards Garda Walsh.

“He has profound alcohol difficulties. He is attending AA meetings and he is trying to get into Bruree. He is working.

“When I went through the pressé of the evidence with him he was quite taken aback.”

Judge Olann Kelleher said the accused could do 200 hours of community service to avoid a three-month prison sentence.

The judge also fined him €300 for being drunk and a danger.