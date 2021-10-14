Cork International Film Festival reveals full programme for 2021

CORK International Film Festival (CIFF) has announced its full programme for 2021, which includes a mix of physical and virtual events.

A curated programme of in-venue screenings and events will take place across Cork city and county from Friday, November 5 to Friday, November 12, followed by a nine-day digital programme on corkfilmfest.org from Saturday, November 13.

"We are delighted to present a blended festival that both welcomes audiences back to the cinema in Cork, safely and comfortably and also enables audiences nationwide to enjoy a feast of films online," festival director and CEO, Fiona Clark said.

"With 80 Irish and international features and documentaries, over 130 shorts, and new strands of 'Culinary Cinema, 'Green Screen', 'Guilty Pleasures', a major 'Female Visions Retrospective', and a magnificent cine-concert, as well as our popular family and schools’ programme, we hope that this 66th edition of Ireland’s first and largest film festival will allow greater opportunities for everyone to discover film and reimagine the world."

Opening the festival is a contemporary love story, Ali & Ava, by acclaimed director Clio Barnard.

This premieres on Friday, November 5 at the Everyman and Saturday, November 6 at The Gate.

The physical part of the festival concludes on Friday, November 12 with Blue Bayou, Justin Chon’s film about family, identity and belonging in contemporary USA, following the announcement of the Features Awards, ahead of the start of the online festival.

Pat Collins’ The Dance is this year’s Documentary Gala.

Screening on Thursday, November 11, it charts the creative process of the world-renowned choreographer Michael Keegan-Dolan as he works on MÁM, a new dance and theatre production that brings together 12 international dancers, concertina player Cormac Begley and the European orchestral collective s t a r g a z e.

The international fiction line-up includes dramas, comedies, love stories and horror films with a diverse documentary programme also forming part of the festival.

All film details and tickets are now on sale at corkfilmfest.org or via our MyCIFF App.