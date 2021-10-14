Thu, 14 Oct, 2021 - 11:16

Irish Folk group to play intimate gig at Cork Opera House

The band is made up of Finbarr Clancy, Darren Holden, Brian Dunphy and newest member Paul O’Brien. Formed in June 2007, The High Kings play 13 instruments between them, creating the unique sound that thrills audiences all over the world.

Roisin Burke

Irish folk group, The High Kings, will play a ‘Select Socially Distanced Performance’ limited to an audience of 250 at Cork Opera House on Saturday 30 October.

The band is made up of Finbarr Clancy, Darren Holden, Brian Dunphy and newest member Paul O’Brien. Formed in June 2007, The High Kings play 13 instruments between them, creating the unique sound that thrills audiences all over the world.

Their self-titled debut album, released in 2008, reached number two on the Billboard World Music chart, setting the stage for the success they’ve enjoyed stateside ever since. The group have released four studio albums to date, two live albums, two live DVDs and a ‘Greatest Hits’ collection. Their first three studio albums appeared at number three or higher on the Billboard World Music chart.

Since the inception of the band, The High Kings have toured Ireland, the United States and Europe almost annually. Performing mostly traditional Irish songs, they are known to sing arrangements from other genres from time to time and have earned a legion of loyal fans.

Their career has seen many highlights including performing for President Obama during his visit to Ireland in 2012. This led to a personal invitation from the President to perform at the 2012 White House St. Patrick’s Day celebration. They flew directly from London where they had already been the headline act for the Lord Mayor of London’s St. Patrick’s Day concert. In 2015 The High Kings were invited to the Pentagon as guests of General Martin Dempsey, then Chairman of The Joint Chiefs of Staff. They performed alongside the US Marine Corps band marking another special occasion for the band.

This year saw the release of ‘Home from Home’, their brand-new 11 track album of classic folk songs recorded live at Concert Deck in Dublin.

Tickets for their Opera House gig are €30 and go on sale October 15 at 10am. 

Tickets available for purchase and may be subject to booking fees.

corkcork opera housecork arts
80 new jobs announced for Cork

80 new jobs announced for Cork

