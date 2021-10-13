Wed, 13 Oct, 2021 - 20:22

Man in court for allegedly brandishing slash-hook on Oliver Plunkett Street

A man allegedly carrying a slash-hook when he got out of a car in Cork City in May was arrested as part of an investigation into a feud between the McDonagh and Keenan families where gunshots were discharged.

A man allegedly carrying a slash-hook when he got out of a car in Cork City in May was arrested as part of an investigation into a feud between the McDonagh and Keenan families.

Now at Cork District Court Sergeant Pat Lyons said the director of public prosecutions had decided that the case against Jim McDonagh could be heard at district court level.

After hearing an outline of the alleged facts, Judge Olann Kelleher agreed to accept jurisdiction to deal with the case. “Gardaí were investigating a very serious incident in Mahon. The defendant was allegedly seen on Oliver Plunkett Street and it was believed that he was party to the dispute. He was seen exiting a vehicle and was allegedly found in possession of a slash-hook,” Sgt Kelleher said.

Solicitor, Vicky Buckley, applied for an adjournment of the case for the accused to decide if he was pleading guilty or not guilty.

The judge adjourned the case until October 27 for that purpose. The case will be further adjourned for hearing if he pleads not guilty.

Jim McDonagh, aged 23, of Nash’s Boreen, Cork, is charged with possession of a weapon.

When the case first came before the court at the height of the investigation into the dispute in Mahon, Ms Buckley said the accused did not attempt to flee the scene and was not caught with any weapon.

