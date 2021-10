Three people have been hospitalised following a two-car collision in an estate in Cobh this afternoon.

The incident occurred in Hilltop Park, Cobh at around 6pm.

Four units of the Cork Fire Service attended the emergency and three people, involved in the RTC were taken to hospital.

The emergency services responded to the call just after rush hour and were at the scene for a couple of hours with the Fire Service stood down just before 8pm.