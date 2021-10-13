Cork sprinter searching for Ireland's fittest school

Cork sprinter Phil Healy has put a call out to schools in a quest to find ‘Ireland’s Fittest School’.

Phil Healy, along with fellow Olympic athlete Dubliner David Gillick, has recorded a series of workouts that she hopes schools will adopt as part of their PE curriculum.

The fitness initiative, for which Phil Healy has joined forces with Fyffes, will be coupled with monthly and spot prize rewards with one successful school having the distinction of being chosen as ‘Ireland’s Fittest School’, the prize for which will be a visit from the Fit Squad ambassadors Phil and David and €5,000 worth of sports equipment.

The Fyffes Fit Squad programme has been introduced to over 20,000 pupils in a series of live school visits since its launch three years ago.

Registration for the Competition, which runs from November until April, can now be made online at www.fyffesfitsquad.ie with the overall winner to be announced in May.