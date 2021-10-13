Man jailed for repeatedly causing public order problems in Cork city

A Tipperary man with a very serious alcohol addiction was jailed for four months for repeatedly causing public order problems in Cork city centre.

Thomas Cawley, who is aged around 40 and of no fixed address in Cork, was sentenced by Judge Olann Kelleher at Cork District Court.

Sergeant Gearóid Davis outlined the background to the three separate incidents that brought the accused man before Cork District Court together with the number of times that the accused failed to appear in court.

On April 1 2020 Garda Xiao Ma saw Thomas Cawley in a drunken condition after 4pm that afternoon on St. Patrick’s Street, Cork.

Cawley was lying on the footpath by a bank ATM. The gardaí tried to rouse him. Garda Ma went to take the alcohol that was beside the defendant.

“Mr Cawley tried to find him. There was a strong smell of alcohol from him. He was obstructive during his arrest. Garda Ma applied pepper-spray and placed him in custody,” Sergeant John Kelleher said.

On May 17 this year Garda Sandra Hurley saw the defendant on St. Patrick’s Street again. On this occasion, he was shouting at other people and swinging his arms around.

“When warned of the consequences of not desisting in this behaviour he became more aggressive and refused to leave,” Sgt. Kelleher said.

The most recent incident occurred on July 30 when Garda Majella O’Sullivan saw him in an extremely intoxicated condition passed out on the footpath in the city centre.

The accused had 110 previous convictions including 22 for being drunk and a source of danger and nine for engaging in threatening behaviour.

Eddie Burke, solicitor, said, “He is originally from Tipperary and now lives in Cork where he oscillates between Simon and living on the street.

“He started experiencing seizures. He has spent a bit of time in hospital due to this. He has a very very bad alcohol addiction. Only lately has he made any attempt to get help.”

Judge Olann Kelleher imposed a number of concurrent prison sentences totalling four months.