Cork nursing home management called to ‘cautionary meeting’ following Hiqa inspection

MANAGEMENT at a Cork nursing home were summoned to a “cautionary meeting” with the head of the Health Information and Quality Authority (Hiqa) team in the wake of concerns at the facility, it has emerged.

Glendonagh Residential Home, near the village of Dungourney, in East Cork, was found to be non-compliant with the Health Act 2007, by operating outside the conditions of their registration, when Hiqa officials carried out an unannounced inspection in August.

While inspectors noted that there was a “warm and welcoming atmosphere in the centre”, ongoing issues with staff shortages, inadequate fire-safety procedures, the condition of some areas of the premises, and inadequate infection-prevention and -control procedures resulted in “ongoing risks to the rights, safety, and well-being of residents and staff”.

In the Orchard Unit, inspectors observed that renovations and painting of the corridors were underway.

“Preparation for this painting resulted in the fire-safety point signage, indicating the enclosed cupboard where fire extinguishers were located, being removed, which was a risk should the extinguishers be required in an emergency,” they stated.

Inspectors found that four staff were not up to date with fire-safety training and an urgent action plan was issued to the provider on fire safety and on the requirement to come into compliance with the conditions of registration.

Glendonagh Residential Home was one of 49 care facilities for which recent inspection reports produced by Hiqa were published on Monday. Of those, inspectors found evidence of non-compliance on 32 inspections.

Elsewhere in Co Cork, at Youghal Community Hospital, there were also issues regarding fire safety. When inspected in July, the registered provider had not taken “adequate precautions to ensure that residents were protected from the risk of fire”.

No fire drills had been undertaken in the centre since January 2021 and weekly fire-alarm tests were not being carried out.

Inspectors noted that the overall feedback from residents and relatives was positive, but other issues were highlighted in the report, including that the governance and management arrangements required by regulation to ensure that the service provided was well-resourced, consistent, effectively monitored, and safe for residents were not well-defined or clearly set out.