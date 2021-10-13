Wed, 13 Oct, 2021 - 10:52

Passenger in car fined for being abusive towards Gardaí in Cork suburb

The 21-year-old was deemed to be drunk and a source of danger to himself or others as well as engaging in threatening behaviour.

GARDAÍ dealing with a drink driver in the Ballincollig area had to contend with a passenger getting out of the car and becoming abusive with them.

Sergeant Gearóid Davis described this scenario at Cork District Court.

He said the incident occurred when Garda John Harrington was dealing with the incident on February 15 in Ballincollig.

Brian Desmond of Innishmore Grove, Ballincollig, County Cork, got out of the car and became aggressive to Garda Harrington.

Frank Buttimer solicitor said Brian Desmond was serving a prison sentence for an unrelated matter and was doing well in custody.

“On this occasion, his friend was being arrested for drink driving and he engaged in a relatively minor verbal intervention with the guards,” Mr Buttimer said.

Judge Olann Kelleher imposed fines totalling €500 on Desmond or five days in prison in default of payment of the fines.

Jail for man with 69 previous convictions who threatened Gardaí in Cork city

