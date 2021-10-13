Jail for man with 69 previous convictions who threatened Gardaí in Cork city

A two-month jail term was imposed on a young man for being threatening towards gardaí at Glenamoy Lawn in Mayfield last year.

Evan Hurley of Ballinure Lawn, Mahon, Cork, pleaded guilty to being drunk and a source of danger and engaging in threatening behaviour.

Sergeant Gearóid Davis said the incident occurred at 4.30 p.m. on July 17 2020.

“His speech was slurred and he was abusive to gardaí. He began to threaten gardaí and he was highly intoxicated.

“He has 69 previous convictions,” Sgt. Davis said.

Those convictions included 21 counts of engaging in threatening behaviour and 27 for being drunk and a danger.

Frank Buttimer, solicitor, the 20-year-old had serious difficulties in terms of educational and addiction concerns.

Judge Olann Kelleher imposed the jail term on the accused at Cork District Court.