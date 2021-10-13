Wed, 13 Oct, 2021 - 10:46

Jail for man with 69 previous convictions who threatened Gardaí in Cork city

Jail for man with 69 previous convictions who threatened Gardaí in Cork city

Frank Buttimer, solicitor, the 20-year-old had serious difficulties in terms of educational and addiction concerns.

A two-month jail term was imposed on a young man for being threatening towards gardaí at Glenamoy Lawn in Mayfield last year.

Evan Hurley of Ballinure Lawn, Mahon, Cork, pleaded guilty to being drunk and a source of danger and engaging in threatening behaviour.

Sergeant Gearóid Davis said the incident occurred at 4.30 p.m. on July 17 2020.

“His speech was slurred and he was abusive to gardaí. He began to threaten gardaí and he was highly intoxicated.

“He has 69 previous convictions,” Sgt. Davis said.

Those convictions included 21 counts of engaging in threatening behaviour and 27 for being drunk and a danger.

Frank Buttimer, solicitor, the 20-year-old had serious difficulties in terms of educational and addiction concerns.

Judge Olann Kelleher imposed the jail term on the accused at Cork District Court.

Read More

Car at centre of deception charge to be brought back to Cork garage from Poland

More in this section

WATCH: 'I can't wait to get the €5 and head to the Costa del Sol'; Cork people react to Budget 2022 WATCH: 'I can't wait to get the €5 and head to the Costa del Sol'; Cork people react to Budget 2022
Poor driving conditions forecast for Cork as Met Éireann issue weather warning Poor driving conditions forecast for Cork as Met Éireann issue weather warning
'We are being fleeced': Cork taxi driver  criticises increase in petrol and diesel costs 'We are being fleeced': Cork taxi driver  criticises increase in petrol and diesel costs
#courtscork courtcourts
Passenger in car fined for being abusive towards Gardaí in Cork suburb

Passenger in car fined for being abusive towards Gardaí in Cork suburb

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

A never-ending journey; Ireland's most sustainable shopping centre A never-ending journey; Ireland's most sustainable shopping centre
Community Week: A snapshot of what university and people can do together Community Week: A snapshot of what university and people can do together
Express care clinic offers alternative to A & E departments Express care clinic offers alternative to A & E departments

Latest

National News

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

summersoaplogosml

Called Droid, our next story is about a boy who designs a robot at UCC and chaos ensues. It was written by Margaret Gillies, from the MA in Creative Writing Programme at UCC.

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more