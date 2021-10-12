Tue, 12 Oct, 2021 - 18:00

Child Rescue Ireland: Gardaí appeal for assistance in tracing girl (2)

"An Garda Síochána have serious concerns that there is an immediate and serious risk to the health or welfare of Aoife Haynes Murphy."
At approximately 10:10am today, Aoife Haynes Murphy was taken from Swinford Health Centre, Co. Mayo, in contravention of a court order.

An Garda Síochána has initiated a Child Rescue Ireland (CRI) Alert and is seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a two-year-old girl 

Aoife is understood to be currently travelling with her parents, Paul Murphy (33 years old) and Kimberley Haynes (34 years old) in a Black Kia Sportage car - registration number KE21ENH.

"An Garda Síochána have serious concerns that there is an immediate and serious risk to the health or welfare of Aoife Haynes Murphy," a Garda spokesperson said. "Following investigations to date, An Garda Síochána believe that they are in Dublin City Centre area at this time.

"Aoife has fair coloured hair and at the time she went missing was wearing a pink body suit with a checked dress, cream tights, pink dock martin boots and an animal print jacket with a hood. The jacket is very distinctive as it contains of a number of animal prints including giraffes, zebras, monkeys and elephants."

Gardaí have also a description of her parents. 

Paul is described as being 5 foot 6 inches in height with a slight build with shaved hair, while Kimberley is described as being 5 foot 8 in height of slim build with long straight black hair.

