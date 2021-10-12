Irish Water advising that emergency works may impact supply some parts of Cork city

Irish Water is advising people that emergency valve repair works may cause disruption to supply for homes and businesses in some parts of Cork city this evening.

The works are taking place at Knockpogue Avenue and may affect those on the Popham's Road, Farranferris Place, Knockpogue Avenue, Farrinferris Park, Inniscarra Road, Innishannon Road, Knockfree Avenue, Sunvalley Drive, Gurranabraher, Fairhill, Liam Healy Road, Bridevalley Park, Fairfield Road, Fairfield Green, Fairfield Crescent, and surrounding areas in Cork City between 7pm and 11pm.

Customers are advised that they may be impacted by reduced water pressure and water outages. Repairs are expected to be complete before 11pm this evening but, water supply may take 2-3 hours to return as water refills the network.

Customers are advised that they can call the Irish Water customer helpline on 1800 278 278 for any questions in relation to the works.

For updates visit https://www.water.ie/water-supply/supply-and-service-update/