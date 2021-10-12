Daily flight service between Cork and Amsterdam to be doubled from next month

CORK Airport has announced that KLM Royal Dutch Airlines will double its daily service between Cork and Amsterdam Schiphol from November 23.

The airline will operate a twice-daily service from Cork Airport from that date with the addition of a new early morning flight from Cork and a late evening service from Amsterdam.

Cork Airport said: "The news is a major boost to both inbound and outbound tourism for the greater Munster region, with the second frequency offering passengers more choice and increased connectivity to KLM’s extensive network of 170 destinations worldwide."

Welcoming KLM Royal Dutch Airlines’ decision to expand its frequency, Brian Gallagher, Head of Aviation and Commercial Business Development at Cork Airport said: “Today’s announcement by KLM Royal Dutch Airlines to double its frequency on its Cork to Amsterdam Schiphol route is a sign of the outstanding confidence the airline has in this region to sustain and grow its network offering.

"KLM Royal Dutch Airlines has been a fantastic partner to Cork Airport since launching in summer 2020, weathering the most difficult period the industry has ever had to endure. We are delighted to support their growth now as we emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The Cork to Amsterdam route will continue to be operated by KLM subsidiary, KLM Cityhopper and we anticipate that this announcement will provide a huge boost to tourism and the business community across the South of Ireland.

"This is particularly welcome in the current year where tourism nationwide is experiencing great challenges.

"The new service will increase choice and reduce prices for outbound Munster travellers not just to Amsterdam but to the extensive long-haul network available from there with KLM.

"More importantly for the local economy here in Munster, we expect a significant tourism windfall.”