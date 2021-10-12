Car at centre of deception charge to be brought back to Cork garage from Poland

The €23,000 BMW car at the centre of deception charge in Cork District Court is to be brought back from Poland and returned to the garage.

Pawel Orlowski, 33, who has an address at Bantry Road, Dunmanway, County Cork, faces a deception charge in relation to the car.

He was remanded in custody on this count last week.

Now as the matter was mentioned in court again, defence solicitor Eddie Burke said the defendant’s brother is arranging for the car to be brought back to Cork.

Judge Olann Kelleher recalled from the evidence given last week that the car had been involved in a crash in Poland.

Orlowski was remanded in continuing custody until October 18.

He was arrested last week on a deception charge in a case where it was alleged he got a BMW from a garage in Cork on May 1 and drove it back to Poland – leaving a debt of over €23,000.

Garda Jessica Stafford objected to bail being granted to the accused man.

The charge was of inducing Keary’s of Togher industrial estate to give him a 172-registered BMW by deception thereby causing them a loss of over €23,000.

Garda Stafford alleged, “He got the car and never transferred the money. He then left the jurisdiction with the vehicle.

"He left Cork on May 15 with the car and he returned recently without the car.”

Garda Stafford confirmed that the accused man presented himself at the garda station for the purpose of being charged.

In the objection to bail, Sergeant Pat Lyons said, “We are left with a business here in the city who are down €23,000-odd because you left the city with the car and they have not been paid.”

Sgt. Lyons said the car had not even been returned to them and that the accused was now a flight risk.

Mr Burke, said, “This man has never been in trouble in his life in this country. It is not that he did not reside here – he lived here since 2007.

"Unfortunately, his relationship broke down around this time. That is why he went back to Poland.”

The defendant testified in the course of his bail application that he wanted to pay Keary’s what he owed them.

He also said it had been his intention to return the BMW to them but that the car had been in a crash in Poland and he needed €3,000 to have it repaired.