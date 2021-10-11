Mon, 11 Oct, 2021 - 16:35

This is a drill: Exercise to test emergency plan at Cork facility tomorrow 

The Port of Cork is advising that a test  for the External Emergency Plan for Calor Gas in Tivoli will take place between 10am and 12.30pm.

Mary Corcoran

The public is being advised that an exercise to test an emergency plan at a Cork facility will take place tomorrow.

The test for the External Emergency Plan for Calor Gas in Tivoli will take place between 10am and 12.30pm.

According to the Port of Cork, emergency vehicles will be attending the test.

However, they say the test is not a cause for alarm.

In a tweet, the Port of Cork said: “Please note this is an exercise”.

