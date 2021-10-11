Mon, 11 Oct, 2021 - 11:02

Gardaí renew appeal for teenager missing from Cork since August

Reihaneh Mohamadzadeh (16) has been missing from Youghal, Co Cork since Saturday, 28th August, 2021.

GARDAÍ have renewed their appeal in seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of Reihaneh Mohamadzadeh (16) who has been missing from Youghal, Co Cork since Saturday, August 28, 2021.

Reihaneh is described as being approximately 5ft 8” in height with long black hair and brown eyes. When last seen she was wearing a white crop top and white tracksuit pants and beige 3/4 length padded gilet.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Gardaí in Midleton on 021-4621550 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

