Houses under construction and renovation being targeted by thieves, warn Cork gardaí

HOUSES under construction or renovation are being targeted by thieves looking for tools.

That is according to gardaí in Cork North garda division, following a recent incident in Kanturk.

In that crime, a number of tools and a generator were stolen from a building site.

Crime prevention officer for Cork North garda division, Sergeant John Kelly, is advising construction workers to have a lock-up steel container on-site for the storage of tools.

Gardai advise people not to leave their tools in vehicles or on empty sites overnight.

They also advise:

visibly mark your machinery and tools using an engraving kit.

keep a list of tools, together with serial numbers and any identifying marks. This will help to trace them back to you if they are recovered. Consider stamping, etching, sandblast marking painting (some paints are treated with reagent which makes them unique from all other paints), DNA marking, ultra violet marking and/or colour coding.

consider the use of security patrols around building sites

keep the access to building sites secure – fences and gates help prevent unauthorised entry

tools stored overnight should be kept in steel containers and secured with close shackle padlocks

all sites should have a secure storage area for this property.

consider tracking devices for valuable items.

If anyone is offered tools for sale in suspicious circumstances they should their local garda station or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666111.