Sun, 10 Oct, 2021 - 21:10

RNLI crew tasked with providing medical evacuation from Cork island 

The volunteer lifeboat crew launched their all-weather lifeboat just before 2.40pm. Image: RNLI Brian McSweeney

Baltimore RNLI was called out this afternoon to provide a medical evacuation from Cape Clear Island off the coast of West Cork.

The volunteer lifeboat crew launched their all-weather lifeboat just before 2.40pm, following a request from the Irish Coast Guard to provide a medical evacuation for a woman living on the island.

The Baltimore all-weather lifeboat crew arrived at North Harbour in Cape Clear Island at 2.58pm. The casualty was transferred onboard the lifeboat and they departed the Island at 3.14pm. 

A spokesperson for Balitimore RNLI said that the lifeboat returned to the station in Baltimore  at 3.37pm and the casualty was handed over to the care of HSE Ambulance crew at 3.43pm.

There were five volunteer crew onboard the lifeboat: Coxswain Jerry Smith, mechanic Sean McCarthy and crew members Colin Whooley, Don O’Donovan and Jim Baker. 

Conditions at sea during the call out were calm with a westerly force 3 wind, no sea swell and excellent visbility.

Speaking following the call out, Kate Callanan, Baltimore RNLI Volunteer Lifeboat Press Officer said: "If you find yourself in a medical emergency whilst on an island call 999 or 112."

Weather warning issued for Cork

