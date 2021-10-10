Search of woodlands planned in investigation into disappearance of women in Leinster

A SITE in woodlands in Kildare have been identified by gardaí as a location of interest in their investigation into the disappearance of women in Leinster in the 1990s.

The site is in a remote area with limited road access, according to gardaí.

A press conference is to be held at the site tomorrow morning.

It is located close to the Wicklow border.

In the 1990s, there were a number of high-profile disappearances of women in the Leinster area, including Deirdre Jacob.

The 18-year-old trainee teacher went missing in 1998 as she walked home in Newbridge in Kildare.

The disappearance was upgraded to a murder investigation following a review by the Serious Crime Review Team in the National Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

25-year-old Jo Jo Dullard was last seen in Moone, Co Kildare in November 1995. The investigation into her disappearance has also been upgraded to a murder probe.