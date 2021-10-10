Review announced on how remission is granted to prisoners

A REVIEW has been announced into how remission is granted to prisoners.

Currently, people serving a definite penalty qualify for a remission of a quarter of their sentence.

Those serving life sentences, sentences for the enforcement of court orders or those sentenced for contempt of court are not eligible for remission.

Serious breaches of discipline, such as assaults, intentionally or recklessly damaging property, the detention of any person against their will, or for escape or absconding can result in up to 14 days of remission being lost.

A review of how remission has been granted has now been announced by Junior Justice Minister Hildegarde Naughton.

Minister Naughton said: “As Minister with responsibility for the Irish Prisons Service, I am anxious to ensure that the system of remission is proportionate and serves to rehabilitate prisoners, whilst also ensuring that appropriate sanctions are in place in instances where there is misconduct. I want our prisons to be safe for prison staff and for other prisoners. The operation of remission is an important aspect of the prisons regime and I want it to play its part in making our prisons safer places. Where prisoners don’t meet the standards that we can reasonably expect of them, that should have consequences.

"Of course, at the most serious end of the scale, the criminal law must take its course.”

Minster Naughton added: “As we conduct a review of penal policy, I have decided that the issue of remission and how it works in our prisons is ripe for review. The issue will now be considered as part of the wider, on-going review of penal policy underway in the Department of Justice which is due to be completed and published by the end of the year. I look forward to the outcome of the review and to a new regime that strikes the correct balance in how we deal with this important issue.”