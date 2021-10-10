Figures show rise in Covid-19 deaths recorded in Cork

Figures from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) show a rise in the number of Covid-19 deaths which have been reported in Cork.

The latest report from the Centre shows that nationally, 21 Covid-19 deaths were reported in the week to October 5.

The median age of those who died was 79.

It brings the number of Covid-19 deaths reported since the start of the pandemic to 5,280.

More than 65 per cent of all Covid-19 deaths reported nationally (3,444 deaths) have been linked with outbreaks.

The report shows that 453 Covid-19 deaths were reported in Cork the same period, up from 447 the previous week- a difference of six.

The latest HPSC figures show that 1,650 cases of the virus were reported in Cork in the 14 days to October 7.

More than 34,000 cases of the virus have been reported in Cork since the first case of Covid-19 was confirmed here in 2020.