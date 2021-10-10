Sun, 10 Oct, 2021 - 16:31

Aldi announces initiative to allow customers donate food for Cork students

Aldi announces initiative to allow customers donate food for Cork students

Aldi is donating €1000 worth of vouchers to support UCC’s food drive appeal. Pictured (L/R) are Heather O’Leary and Evelyn Collins of Aldi, Wilton, Cork with Asha Woodhouse and Caoimhe Walsh of UCC Student Welfare (Centre) Pic Michael Mac Sweeney/Provision

Ann Murphy

€1,000 worth of gift vouchers has been donated by Aldi Ireland to the UCC Students' Union for its food bank.

The union opened the bank last Wednesday to supply food to students who cannot afford to feed themselves. 

However, it had to close less than an hour after first opening because it had run out of food after a high demand by students for the service.

A Gofundme campaign subsequently set up by the Students Union has raised more than €24,000 for the food bank.

Following the appeal by the union for support, Aldi announced it was donating vouchers to the food bank and also announced that it is also offering its customers the chance to donate towards UCC students by rolling out a series of food donation points in stores in Glanmire, Blackrock, Passage West, Douglas Village, Grange, Ballyphehane, Wilton, Elysian, Mayfield, Blackpool and the two stores in Ballincollig.

Colin Breslin, Aldi Regional Managing Director said: “Aldi is deeply involved in the local community here in Cork and so following the national appeal by UCC’s Students’ Union, we are pleased to be able to offer support to students through our donation. As well as this, we are encouraging the wider Cork community to come together to assist students facing food insecurity by availing of our new food donation points across Cork stores.” 

UCC Students’ Union President Asha Woodhouse thanked the company for its support, saying: “We are delighted to receive a donation of €1,000 worth of Aldi vouchers to help us provide UCC students with much-needed food supplies. Food insecurity is a huge concern for many students on our campus. These vouchers will allow us to provide them with essential, non-perishable foods with a longer shelf-life.” 

The UCCSU bank provides non-perishable items including pasta, rice, and sauces to students every Wednesday in UCC’s Common Room, between 5pm and 7pm.

Aldi already has a partnership with the social enterprise, FoodCloud, since 2014. Since then, Aldi has donated over 2.3 million meals to over 344 charities saving the charity sector over €2.9 million.

Read More

WATCH: Cork schoolkids lay out their Budget wish list

More in this section

Cancer survivors’ fundraising helps buy machine to slash treatment delays at Cork hospital  Cancer survivors’ fundraising helps buy machine to slash treatment delays at Cork hospital 
Cabinet meeting - Dublin ‘Reduced deficit will not see Government splurge in Budget’, says McGrath
Approval for Spinal Muscular Atrophy drug welcomed Approval for Spinal Muscular Atrophy drug welcomed
ucccork education
Weather warning issued for Cork

Weather warning issued for Cork

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Community Week: A snapshot of what university and people can do together Community Week: A snapshot of what university and people can do together
Express care clinic offers alternative to A & E departments Express care clinic offers alternative to A & E departments
“We have an open-gate philosophy” “We have an open-gate philosophy”

Latest

National News

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

summersoaplogosml

Called Droid, our next story is about a boy who designs a robot at UCC and chaos ensues. It was written by Margaret Gillies, from the MA in Creative Writing Programme at UCC.

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more