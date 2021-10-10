Weather warning issued for Cork

While it may be sunny in many parts of the county today, Met Éireann has issued a fresh weather warning for Cork.

A yellow fog warning is to come into effect at 1am, with the forecaster warning that mist and fog will form tonight, becoming dense, and leading to poor visibility.

The fog warning will affect the whole country and will remain in effect until 11am tomorrow morning.

The outlook for the week is somwhat mixed but dominated by dry periods with some light rain and drizzle at times.

Met Éireann says Monday will be dry, and once the fog and mist clears, sunny spells will develop.

Highest temperatures of 14 or 15 Celsius are expected in light westerly or variable breezes.