Sun, 10 Oct, 2021 - 15:46

Weather warning issued for Cork

Weather warning issued for Cork

St. Anne's, Shandon, in fog above the rooftops on a cold morning in Cork. A yellow fog warning is to come into effect at 1am. Picture Denis Minihane.

Mary Corcoran

While it may be sunny in many parts of the county today, Met Éireann has issued a fresh weather warning for Cork.

A yellow fog warning is to come into effect at 1am, with the forecaster warning that mist and fog will form tonight, becoming dense, and leading to poor visibility.

The fog warning will affect the whole country and will remain in effect until 11am tomorrow morning.

The outlook for the week is somwhat mixed but dominated by dry periods with some light rain and drizzle at times.

Met Éireann says Monday will be dry, and once the fog and mist clears, sunny spells will develop. 

Highest temperatures of 14 or 15 Celsius are expected in light westerly or variable breezes.

Read More

Cancer survivors’ fundraising helps buy machine to slash treatment delays at Cork hospital 

More in this section

Cabinet meeting - Dublin ‘Reduced deficit will not see Government splurge in Budget’, says McGrath
Approval for Spinal Muscular Atrophy drug welcomed Approval for Spinal Muscular Atrophy drug welcomed
Coast Guard helicopter missing Three kayakers rescued from Cork river
cork weather
Cancer survivors’ fundraising helps buy machine to slash treatment delays at Cork hospital 

Cancer survivors’ fundraising helps buy machine to slash treatment delays at Cork hospital 

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Community Week: A snapshot of what university and people can do together Community Week: A snapshot of what university and people can do together
Express care clinic offers alternative to A & E departments Express care clinic offers alternative to A & E departments
“We have an open-gate philosophy” “We have an open-gate philosophy”

Latest

National News

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

summersoaplogosml

Called Droid, our next story is about a boy who designs a robot at UCC and chaos ensues. It was written by Margaret Gillies, from the MA in Creative Writing Programme at UCC.

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more