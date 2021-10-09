Sat, 09 Oct, 2021 - 18:56

Latest: three kayakers rescued from Cork river

Rescue 115 helicopter winched three people to safety from the River Bandon near Dunmanway this evening

LATEST: THREE kayakers have been rescued from an island in a west Cork river.

The three were on the Bandon River near Dunmanway when one of their kayaks capsized, knocking its occupant into the river.

The other two kayakers went to her aid and managed to bring her to an island in the centre of the river. However, the river is swollen because of recent rainfall and the three could not get off the island. 

The emergency services were alerted shortly before 6pm and the R115 helicopter from Shannon winched the kayakers to safety at 6.55pm.

None of them needed hospital treatment.

Castlefreke Coastguard and gardaí were also at the scene.

Earlier: A RESCUE of three kayakers who got into trouble on a river in west Cork is currently underway.

The kayakers were on the river Bandon, close to Dunmanway, when they got into difficulty. It is understood the three became stranded on an island area.

The R115 Coastguard helicopter from Shannon is at the scene, along with Castlefreke Coastguard and gardaí.

