Smell of cannabis drew gardaí in Cork to car where they found cannabis and cocaine 

The smell of cannabis from a car prompted gardaí to investigate and they found cannabis and cocaine.

And they also discovered that the driver of the car had no insurance.

Sergeant Pat Lyons said at Cork District Court that gardaí got a strong smell of cannabis from a vehicle driven by the accused on October 3 2019 at Ringaskiddy, County Cork.

Pawel Glowacki, 27, with an address at Mayberry, Castleheights, Carrigaline, was searched by Garda Tomás Delaney and found to have €30 worth of cannabis and €70 worth of cocaine for his own use.

It also turned out that on the same date, October 3 2019, he had no insurance.

Judge Olann Kelleher was told that things had been going very badly for the defendant at the time as he had lost his job, the relationship with his girlfriend had broken down.

The young man has been living in Ireland since the age of 12 and is living with his parents in Carrigaline.

Diarmuid Kelleher, solicitor, said Glowacki was no longer taking drugs.

Judge Kelleher said, “I will give him one last chance.”

For drugs possession Glowacki was fined €750.

For driving without insurance he got a five-month suspended jail sentence and a four-year driving disqualification.