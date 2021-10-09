Sat, 09 Oct, 2021 - 12:04

'He was running around the peace park topless': Man in court for threatening behaviour in Cork 

He was arrested and charged with engaging in threatening or insulting behaviour and being drunk and a source of danger.
A young man who got aggressive and threatening has been given a community service order to avoid a jail term. Picture Denis Minihane.

A young man who got aggressive and threatening at the peace park in Cork city has been given a community service order to avoid a jail term.

Sergeant John Kelleher said the incident occurred during the summer when Jonathan Power of no fixed address came to the attention of gardaí.

Sgt. Kelleher said, “He was running around the peace park topless. He was gesturing in an aggressive manner.

“He pointed at a guard and said he was going to f*** him up. He pulled his shorts down.” 

Jonathan Power was arrested and charged with engaging in threatening or insulting behaviour and being drunk and a source of danger.

Defence solicitor Shane Collins-Daly said, “He is 26 years old. He has been working for many years but he lost that in the last year or two and he became homeless. He has since moved to Kilrush, County Clare. He is going to start looking for work again.” 

Judge Olann Kelleher said the defendant was drunk and a danger and shouting with his top off. The judge said he could do 150 hours community service instead of three months in jail for the threatening behaviour and he fined him €150 for being drunk and a danger.

