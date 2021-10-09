Sat, 09 Oct, 2021 - 08:00

'Not everything is Covid': Cork GP urges people to get flu jab

'Not everything is Covid': Cork GP urges people to get flu jab

A healthcare worker administers a shot vaccination to a patient. Photographer: Patrick T. Fallon/Bloomberg Stock Generic

Roisin Burke

Former Lord Mayor and GP John Sheehan is urging people to get the flu vaccine which is available in pharmacies and GPs at the moment.

Dr Sheehan said there were a lot more viral and respiratory illnesses currently and they are hitting people hard.

“Not everything is Covid, but people are getting tested and while they have the all-clear they are still out of work for over a week.

“It can be hard to distinguish and that can cause confusion. The Covid hygiene guidelines, such as keeping your distance and washing your hands, will help protect people from flu also.” 

Former Lord Mayor and GP John Sheehan is urging people to get the flu vaccine which is available in pharmacies and GPs at the moment. Picture Dan Linehan
Former Lord Mayor and GP John Sheehan is urging people to get the flu vaccine which is available in pharmacies and GPs at the moment. Picture Dan Linehan

The Fianna Fáil councillor reminded people that flu is a serious illness and in some cases it is fatal.

“Flu kills 500 people a year in Ireland and some of them are young people. 

"It's not to be taken for granted.” 

Dr Sheehan encouraged people to avail of the flu vaccine to avoid a “perfect storm” situation of contracting the flu and then Covid.

The doctor warned of the deadly cocktail of flu and Covid which could prove fatal.

“It’s important to get the message out there that just because we didn’t have flu last year doesn’t mean we are not going to have none this year.”

Read More

Covid: 2,002 cases with 'increased number of positive tests over last three days'

More in this section

Called to the Bar Cork barrister called to the Inner Bar
Architect designing a commercial building Application to extend Cork city shopping centre given green light
Vinyl event to return to Kinsale following ‘record’ interest Vinyl event to return to Kinsale following ‘record’ interest
coronavirus#covid-19flu
Man who urinated on Cork's South Mall convicted and fined

Man who urinated on Cork's South Mall convicted and fined

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Community Week: A snapshot of what university and people can do together Community Week: A snapshot of what university and people can do together
Express care clinic offers alternative to A & E departments Express care clinic offers alternative to A & E departments
“We have an open-gate philosophy” “We have an open-gate philosophy”

Latest

National News

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

summersoaplogosml

Called Droid, our next story is about a boy who designs a robot at UCC and chaos ensues. It was written by Margaret Gillies, from the MA in Creative Writing Programme at UCC.

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more